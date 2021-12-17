Man Finds His Bible in Tornado Rubble, and What He Discovers Inside Has Him Thanking God: 'The Lord Was Watching Over Me'

Despite losing his home, his wallet, and all of his possessions in last weekend’s devastating tornados, Tommy Jackson still believes the Lord was “watching over” him.

Jackson, 65, told the Associated Press he suddenly had no way of getting money after his bank was destroyed. Plus, he had no form of identification and no credit cards after a deadly twister hit Mayfield, Kentucky, and obliterated everything he owned.

But he discovered something deeply important amid the piles of destruction: his family Bible — and that’s not all.

Tucked inside the Bible was Jackson’s birth certificate, a form of identification that will surely be much-needed as he rebuilds his life in the coming days, weeks, and months.

“The presence of the Lord was watching over me,” he said.

Despite Jackson witnessing his home being destroyed right in front of him, the calamity hasn’t shaken his faith. He has no idea where he will go or what he will do, but one thing is for sure: Jackson, who was staying in a shelter earlier this week, isn’t panicked.

“I trust in the Lord,” he explained.

Still, the traumatic events Jackson experienced have had an impact. After losing his home, he stayed with his brother for the night, and his sibling said he was yelling in his sleep, likely reliving what unfolded.

He was inside the home when the front door blew off, the windows smashed, and the roof suddenly flew away. The chaos around him was palpable and, no doubt, memorable.

Jackson said the Bible is one of the only things he was able to retrieve from the site of his former home. Pray for him and others as they navigate the chaos unfolding in the wake of the storm.

As Faithwire previously reported, around 100 are feared dead after tornadoes spread across eight states, devastating entire towns in their path. In Jackson’s state of Kentucky, at least 71 have died.

