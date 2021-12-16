Powerful Signs of Faith and Hope Emerge for Tornado Survivors, Operation Blessing Rushes Aid to Region

It's been six days since the deadly tornado outbreak that killed at least 90 people across the Midwest, and the focus is shifting from the damage left behind to the men and women stepping up to help from all over: cooking free meals, picking up debris, or helping search for the missing.

President Biden mourned with survivors picking up the pieces from Saturday's deadly tornadoes as loved ones search for more than 100 people still missing. He pledged the government will pay 100% of all emergency work for the next 30 days.

Gov. Andy Beshear traveled with the president, touring the hardest-hit areas Wednesday. "Something that feels pretty therapeutic, we're actually hauling some of that debris out of town," Gov. Beshear said. "We're hauling some of that chaos, devastation, and death out of town."

Biden walked the streets of Mayfield, Princeton, and Dawson Springs – talking with survivors and mourning with those who've lost everything. "With the shock of losing a home or a business – grief of losing someone – it's happening right before the holidays, I said we're going to make sure you have all the help you need, including the kind of mental help you need that will help in difficult times," he said.

After supporting survivors in Tennessee, CBN's Operation Blessing delivered relief supplies to First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs, KY.

"We're providing food items, comfort items for warmth, water, Home Depot buckets so that they can begin the process of restoring their lives to some sort of normalcy," said Toby Swager, the Operation Blessing assessment team's deployment manager.

Windows were blown out and the building badly damaged at the First Baptist Church, in Mayfield, KY, but the cross still stands, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer)

Even in the darkest of times, survivors are pointing to the guiding light of Christ. A cross left standing in Mayfield's badly damaged First Baptist Church has become a symbol of hope during life's darkest storms.

And perhaps the most moving act of worship captured on camera showed Jordan Baize's peace as he worshipped after losing everything. His sister was picking up what was left of his home when she heard him playing worship music on his piano – with no roof left on his home.

"I don't want to face this storm or any other without walking with Christ," Baize said. "In those trying times and even in the good times, that's where I want to be found.

Jordan and his family survived by taking shelter in his basement, with only a mattress for protection. His praise and thanksgiving is bringing hope to those in his hometown and beyond.

"I played that song for me, to get a quiet moment by myself," Baize said. "I guess it's brought a lot of peace to folks that are going through a lot of difficult situations right now."

