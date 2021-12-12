'Seconds Matter': Nail-Biting Bodycam Video Captures Quick-Thinking Cops Rescuing Driver From Car 'Engulfed in Flames'

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released nail-biting video footage Tuesday showing officers scrambling to rescue an individual trapped in a vehicle overtaken by flames.

“When seconds matter, NYPD officers are here for New Yorkers — at any cost,” read an NYPD description of the clip posted to Twitter. “We’re fortunate that the driver of a vehicle engulfed in flames wasn’t seriously injured and grateful to count these heroes as NY’s Finest.”

The New York Post reported that the harrowing incident, which unfolded in the Bronx, took place the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Details are sparse, but the vehicle in question was apparently involved in an accident before the fire began. Bodycam footage indeed shows extensive damage to the car’s exterior.

Officers are seen in the clip attempting to temper the flames, quickly pulling the man from the vehicle, and inevitably saving his life with what could have been mere seconds to spare.

The NYPD said the man escaped the near-death scenario with only minor injuries.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea praised the officers for their quick-thinking and life-saving actions.

“This is how quickly your cops shift gears from crime fighters to lifesavers — going into harm’s way every day to protect human life, to keep strangers safe,” he tweeted. “Truly a noble calling — they earn every bit of the name NY’s #Finest.”

Mostly positive comments also came from those who viewed the video on Twitter, with one user writing, “LOVE MY NYPD!!!” Another added, “The best. Back the Blue.”

