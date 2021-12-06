'The Real Meaning of Christmas': Sisters Celebrate 5 Million Acts of Kindness with 'The Giving Manger'

Christmas is a season filled with joy, hope, and love as Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is also a time for giving to others, especially through simple acts of kindness.

In 2015, sisters Allison Hottinger and Lisa Kalberer created a unique way to inspire people to perform kind acts by creating "The Giving Manger."

Each box set comes includes:

A picture book that tells a heartwarming story about spreading kindness and promoting service to others.

A wooden manger displayed in a common area of the home

Pieces of straw that are put in the manger after each act of service

A baby Jesus to be placed in the manger on Christmas Day

The sisters are now celebrating 5 million acts of service since they first launched The Giving Manger, Religion News Service reports.

During a recent interview with the news outlet, Kalberer noted the pair continues to receive messages about the positive effect The Giving Manger has on families around the world.

"It is a constant stream of messages from people with little tiny kids who thank us for just having something that's focused on the real meaning of Christmas," Kalberer said.

She added, "They're able to have really sweet and wonderful conversations about Christ and about the real reason we celebrate because they're not just focused on Santa or elves or things like that. They're talking about Christ's life, and they're talking about his example, and those are the things that just bring us to tears."

And the acts of kindness don't always have to be huge.

The Giving Manger website offers ideas such as sharing toys and cleaning a bedroom. Teenagers are also encouraged to visit an elderly neighbor or take care of someone's pet.

Ultimately, the number of straw pieces that end up in the manger isn't important, rather it's about the love that is demonstrated through our actions.

"It's hard to be in a bad mood when you're doing something for somebody else," Kalberer said. "It's just hard to not feel that peace and joy and all the things we're trying to celebrate."

To find out more about The Giving Manger, click here.

