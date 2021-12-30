PARENTS BEWARE: TikTok Videos Pushing Transgenderism Dominate Platform with 26 Billion Views

There is no shortage of pro-LGBTQ content on the video sharing app TikTok.

An analysis by the Daily Mail found TikTok videos including the hashtag #Trans have garnered more than 26 billion views, the outlet reported, many of the clips featuring footage captured by young people playfully documenting their transitions from one sexual identity to the other, often undergoing hormone treatments to block or halt puberty, or recovering from body-modifying surgeries to appear more like the opposite sex.

This comes as TikTok, owned by the Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, has overtaken Google as the most popular web domain in 2021. In fact, the app is more popular than Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Twitter, and Amazon, too, according to Cloudflare.

Among GenZers, the viral video platform is also more popular than Snapchat and Instagram, Forrester Research reported in November.

Stephanie Davies-Arai of Transgender Trend, which “advocates for the most vulnerable children who are caught up in the recent trend in society to replace the objective reality of sex with the subjective idea of ‘gender identity’ as the criteria for the being a man or being a woman,” told them Daily Mail that TikTok is “hugely influential and it’s full of videos that portray medical transition as cool and edgy.”

“Gender is seen as the new rebellion,” she said. “These social media platforms that promote medical transition should be made to include a warning on such material.”

Of the millions of videos on TikTok, one clip highlighted by the Daily Mail showed a user saying, “I used to be a good Christian kid,” before going on to showcase a transformation to a “trans, gay atheist who loves tattoos and chaos.”

There is a seemingly endless stream of other similar content.

A spokesperson for TikTok told the U.K.-based outlet the app is “honored that the LGBTQ+ community has embraced TikTok from our very early days, as a platform for self-expression, education, community-building, and joy.”

“Our content allows young LGBTQ+ people to know that they are not alone in their experiences,” added the representative.

In June, President Joe Biden suspended his predecessor former President Donald Trump’s executive orders attempting to ban TikTok and WeChat from the U.S. market, CBN News reported. Biden instead ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to undertake an “evidence-based” analysis of transactions involving apps manufactured, supplied, or controlled by the Chinese government.

The Trump administration tried to orchestrate a deal that would have seen U.S.-based corporations Walmart and Oracle take large stakes in TikTok. That deal, though, never came to fruition as it was soon overshadowed by the presidential election.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has placed a hold on the case involving Trump’s TikTok divestment order.

