US Heartland Reeling from Deadliest Tornado Outbreak in a Decade, 100 Still Missing, Operation Blessing on Site

Tuesday marks day four of clean-up and recovery in the country's heartland after 44 killer tornadoes ripped through nine states over the weekend.

Kentucky was the hardest hit with at least 74 people killed. Across five states, the death toll is nearing 90 with more than 100 people still unaccounted for.

"Of the ones that we know, the age range is five months to 86 years," said an emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "And six are younger than 18."

Many residents lost everything in the storm.

"It happened so fast," explained Marty Janes in Mayfield, Kentucky. "I mean, the glass was flying and then the roof come down and the walls were caving in."

"We lost our home," said Deanna Cato. "We lost all of our vehicles, all of our belongings. We basically have nothing."

This tornado outbreak is the deadliest to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. Drone footage shows homes and businesses flattened and damage as far as the eye can see.

Cell phone video captures what it was like for workers trapped inside a candle factory that collapsed in Mayfield, Kentucky.

In Illinois, six people died in an Amazon warehouse that collapsed. OSHA is investigating.

In Missouri, nine-year-old Addistyn Rackley died in the storm and her mother, Meghan, is still fighting for her life. This week their community came together for a prayer vigil.

Meanwhile, support from across the country is pouring in.

Today, Operation Blessing was there in Mayfield, #Kentucky, to deliver relief supplies like water, trash bags, food and other items to victims recently devastated by a series of deadly tornadoes in the #Midwest. Please #pray and help bring relief here https://t.co/cpA2fAQpEd pic.twitter.com/2UiUsIHVuv — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) December 13, 2021

Operation Blessing and the Salvation Army are among the organizations distributing food and supplies.

"A lot of this area is a poorer area and rebuilding is going to take time," explained Linda Pierce with the Salvation Army. "And the big thing is the outpour of love and affection and support is here now. This is day 3, day 4 but what's going to happen on week 2, week 3, week 4?"

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the scene, coordinating efforts from Bowling Green, and working with church partners to deliver food, water and other necessities.

Operation Blessing's Toby Swager reported from a staging site saying, "There are relief loads coming into Mayfield... with different church partners that are on the ground they bring those loads in and it has immediate needs items, food, warmth, tarps, things of that nature."

CBN's U.S. Disaster Relief Team is also sending Home Depot disaster relief kits to our warehouse in Bristol, TN, for further distribution.

And President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky and says he will sign an emergency request from Illinois. He's expected to visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky on Wednesday.