Video Captures Quick-Acting Cops Jumping in Frigid Waters to 'Save a Life' as Woman’s Car Starts Sinking

A group of Maryland police officers are getting much-deserved attention and praise after diving into frigid waters to save the life of a terrified woman whose car plunged into a river.

Footage taken Dec. 10, in Edgewood, Maryland, shows officers wading toward the 25-year-old woman after her car ended up in the Bush River, WTTG-TV reported.

“Let me help you,” a cop can be heard saying while the woman appears to cry and moan.

It’s unclear how the unnamed woman and her vehicle ended up in the water, but cops wasted no time in taking action to rescue her once they arrived at the scene and purportedly realized she wasn’t able to get to shore.

“Deputies attempted to remove the driver, and only occupant, but were unable to get her out before the car completely entered the water,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Once the vehicle was nearly fully submerged, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and into the cold water.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the incident on Dec. 13, noting that the weather was a frigid 40 degrees during the rescue.

“Deputies brave freezing waters to save life,” a tweet from the department reads. “All in a day’s work!”

Sheriff Jeff Gahler also praised the officers involved in the rescue, saying he’s “proud” of their life-saving work.

“Deputies put on a uniform and go to work every day to make a difference in the lives of citizens,” Gahler said. “I am proud of the work these men did to act quickly and save a life.”

On December 10, 2021, in 40-degree weather, Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct entered the cold waters of the Bush River to save a 25-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/TMyFIbXa75 — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 13, 2021

The woman was reportedly transported to the hospital for evaluation and to treat cold exposure. No further information is available.

