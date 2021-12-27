'We ALWAYS Go to the Lord': NC Sheriff Refuses to Remove Bible Verse From Wall After Atheist Group Complains

One North Carolina sheriff is standing his ground against a group of atheists who are demanding that a Bible verse be taken down from a wall inside the sheriff's department.

Columbus County Sheriff's Office proudly displays Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me," which motivates and inspires Sheriff Jody Greene and his staff as they strive to protect their community.

Yet, members of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) say the sheriff's office should "recognize its obligation to provide all citizens with an environment free from religious endorsement."

FFRF argued, "Over one-third Americans are non-Christians, and this includes the more than one in four Americans who now identify as religiously unaffiliated. The message that is up in the sheriff's building alienates this huge portion of the American population."

Sheriff Greene acknowledged the pushback from the atheist group in a Facebook post last week.

"Here at the Sheriff's Office, we work hard in everything that we do. Before we execute a search warrant or any service that puts our people in immediate harms way, we ALWAYS go to the Lord with a group prayer. ALWAYS!"

"I was raised in church. I have been in law enforcement for over thirty years. My training taught me to value God, family, and my country," Greene wrote. "Companies spend thousands of dollars on motivational classes, to come up with motivational slogans. My motivation comes from the greatest motivational speaker of all times, Jesus Christ."

The sheriff also mentioned that the quote was paid for with private funds and that he has no plans to take it down.

"I am not scared of much, but I am afraid of burning in hell," Green wrote. "Let me be clear, I will not waiver on my stance and Christian beliefs."

Sheriff Greene's post has received thousands of encouraging comments from followers, thanking him for his bold courage not to back down against the enemy.

Evangelist Franklin Graham expressed his gratitude for Greene, then urged believers to pray for him and his staff.

"I'm thankful this Sheriff knows where the true solution to life's problems and challenges comes from, and he is standing his ground," Graham wrote.

