ACLU Fact-Check Declares 'Trans Girls Are Girls' With No 'Unfair Advantage in Sports'

In a recently posted Twitter thread of supposed “facts,” the left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union claimed, among other things, that it’s a “myth” sex is binary and immutable and suggested transgender females — biological males — have no “unfair advantage” in women’s sports.

The ACLU tweeted that “trans girls are girls,” adding in big, bold letters, “MYTH: Sex is binary, apparent at birth, and identifiable through singular biological characteristics.”

FACT ONE: Trans girls are girls. pic.twitter.com/R5OWNl5ooI — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

That, of course, is not a myth. Biological sex refers to whether people are males or females, denoted by the genitalia with which they are born. The very concept of sex is binary. We also know from Genesis 1:27 that God created human beings in His image in two distinct forms: male and female.

Some will argue — as one biology professor at Brown University did in The New York Times — that the existence of intersex people, those who suffer from a medical condition causing them to display anatomical characteristics of both sexes, is proof sex is not binary. Research, however, has shown intersex people account for around 0.018% of the population.

Debra Soh, who holds a doctorate in sexual neuroscience research from York University, explained:

It therefore becomes a question of whether a statistically rare occurrence in the general population should be considered typical. An analogy that is commonly used to illustrate this is the fact that most of us have 10 fingers. There exist individuals who possess fewer or more than 10 digits on their hands, but this hasn’t called for a re-conceptualization of how many fingers a human being has.

Next, the ACLU claimed it’s a “fact” that transgender athletes — meaning, biological males who are presenting as female — “do not have an unfair advantage in sports.”

The leftist group went on to suggest it’s a “myth” that “trans athletes’ physiological characteristics provide an unfair advantage over cis [those who identify with their biological sex] athletes.”

FACT THREE: Including trans athletes will benefit everyone. pic.twitter.com/H0Fpt8xb4X — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

Like the first “fact,” this, too, is really easy to debunk.

Research published in December by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that — even after taking hormones for two years to suppress their testosterone levels — transgender females, or biological males, retained a 12% advantage in running, a 10% advantage in push-ups, and a 6% advantage in sit-ups. The authors of the study even noted that those numbers could be an underestimation “because trans women will have a higher power output than cis women when performing an equivalent number of push-ups.” The scientists ultimately concluded the current International Olympic Committee guidelines, put in place in 2015, would give transgender women an “unfair competitive advantage” over biological women.

The rules in place now allow transgender women to compete against biological women so long as their testosterone levels remain below 10 nanomoles per liter, which is a great deal higher than the average range of 0.12 to 1.79 nanomoles per liter for biological women.

These facts — actual facts — should stir within us a great deal of concern.

Nevertheless, many who embrace to the LGBT agenda gleefully celebrate when transgender athletes like Fallon Fox, a biological male competing in women’s MMA, decimate their opponents. Fox competed against Tamikka Brents, a biological woman, leaving her with a broken eye socket and a concussion.

“I’ve never felt so overpowered in my life,” Brents said in 2014, “and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right.”

With all this in mind, World Rugby made the decision in late 2020 to ban transgender athletes, explaining “safety and fairness cannot presently be assured for women competing against trans women in contact rugby.”

Despite all this, the ACLU claims — without bringing any data to back it up — that it has the “facts.”

President Joe Biden has cultivated this way of thinking, too. Shortly after assuming office last month, he signed an executive order allowing biological males to join female sports, use ladies’ locker rooms and restrooms, and apply for women’s scholarships.

Biden’s actions — as well as the false narrative the ACLU is promoting — “unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports,” wrote Abigail Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” adding, “A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.”

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has voiced similar concerns.

“If sex isn’t real,” she reasoned last summer, “the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

