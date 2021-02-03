American Journal of Medicine Study Points to Zinc to Combat COVID, and Hydroxychloroquine for 'Reduced Mortality'

These days, the primary message about fighting COVID-19 from the mainstream media is about wearing a mask. But there are also some proactive steps that people can take to strengthen their immune system in order to fight or mitigate the impact of a COVID infection.

As we know, COVID is in the same family of viruses as the common cold - they're both types of coronavirus. There have been many attempts to find a means of fighting the common cold, and one of them has been through zinc supplements.

Now a study in the American Journal of Medicine confirms zinc could also be a good way to combat COVID.

"Zinc is a known inhibitor of coronavirus replication," the study states. "Clinical trials of zinc lozenges in the common cold have demonstrated modest reductions in the duration and or severity of symptoms."

"By extension, this readily available nontoxic therapy could be deployed at the first signs of COVID-19," the researchers note. "Zinc lozenges can be administered 5 times a day for up to 5 days and extended if needed if symptoms persist."

"The amount of elemental zinc lozenges is <25% of that in a single 220-mg zinc sulfate daily tablet. This dose of zinc sulfate has been effectively used in combination with antimalarials in early treatment of high-risk outpatients with COVID-19," the study explains.

Dr. Josh Axe tells CBN News he recommends zinc along with several other supplements to boost your immunity and fight COVID.

"I recommend getting zinc, around 30 milligrams a day, Vitamin D at 5,000 IUs a day and Vitamin C at 1,000 milligrams a day," he said.

Dr. Axe also supports using herbal supplements to boost immunity during the pandemic. "I really like Echinacea because of how it strengthens the lungs, elderberry because of how it fights viruses, and astragalus for its immune-boosting properties," he said.

Meanwhile, the study in the American Journal of Medicine also cites antimalarial medications like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a potential early treatment, saying they can work in tandem with zinc to prevent replication of the virus within the human body.

Here's the possible treatment algorithm proposed in the study:

"HCQ is also a zinc ionophore that conveys zinc intracellularly to block the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, which is the core enzyme of the virus replication," the study states.

That's a lot of medical terminology, but basically, it means HCQ and zinc can work together to stop the virus from growing inside an infected person.

The researchers point out that retrospective studies and randomized trials show that HCQ is not effective if someone has an advanced case of COVID.

But, "when started earlier in the hospital course, for progressively longer durations, and in outpatients, antimalarials may reduce the progression of disease, prevent hospitalization, and are associated with reduced mortality," the study says.

Meanwhile, another new study by Hackensack Meridian Health also shows there may be a benefit to using HCQ for certain COVID patients.

Of course, doctors are the only ones who should prescribe medications like Hydroxychloroquine, evaluating the specific risks and needs for each person. There has been a concern in the medical community that HCQ could cause heart arrhythmias for certain individuals. Consult with your doctor before making decisions about drugs or supplements.

