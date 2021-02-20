Biden Declares Major Disaster in Texas Amid Brutal Weather Conditions, Approves Federal Funding

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas as the state faces water and supply shortages amid bitter cold weather and widespread power outages.

The White House announced Saturday that areas impacted by the severe weather conditions will receive federal funding to assist individuals with temporary housing, home repairs, and reduced loans.

Federal assistance is also available to eligible state and local governments as well as some private nonprofit organizations.

The winter weather is being blamed for the deaths of more than three dozen people. More than 14 million people in Texas were told to boil their water because parts of the state’s water supply might be contaminated.

Despite power restoration to millions of homes across the Lone Star State, hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes still remain in the dark and even some hospitals are still relying on generators to keep the lights on and medical equipment running.

Biden said Friday that he hopes to travel to Texas, however, he doesn't want to impede recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reported that low temperatures in southeastern Texas Saturday night would be above freezing and warmer weather was on the way.

We've been waiting quite a while to say this....low temperatures on Saturday night will be ABOVE freezing for all of SE Texas! Southeasterly winds will bring warmer temperatures and increase cloud cover from west to east in the overnight hours. #TXwx #HOUwx #BCSwx #GLSwx pic.twitter.com/LddiejcOPF — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 20, 2021

CBN'S Operation Blessing is on the ground to help meet some of that need. Crews unloaded cases of supplies in Dallas and Cleveland, Texas including water, blankets, hand sanitizers, and more.

YOU made it possible for Operation Blessing's U.S. Disaster Relief team to assist winter storm victims in #Texas - bringing much-need relief supplies to those in need. #LiveYourFaith #PrayforTexas Read More: https://t.co/xalZiLal5H pic.twitter.com/VZwrJmQZqa — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) February 19, 2021

