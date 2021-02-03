Fallen Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick Honored for Heroism

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 invasion, is being honored today.

His remains are lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda after arriving late Tuesday evening. Lawmakers and fellow police officers honored his sacrifice and heroism on that day of violence.

USCP Officers place an urn holding the remains of Officer Brian #Sicknick, who died after being injured in the violent Jan 6 insurrection, on a stand to lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda.⁠ @POTUS paid his respects tonight. RIP Officer Sicknick, thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/QCFnV2D8Ya — Dave Benforado (@DaveBenforado) February 3, 2021

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects as they stood near Sicknick's urn and a folded American flag.

After this morning's ceremony, Sicknick will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

His family released a statement Saturday expressing gratitude toward "congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero."

"We also wish to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathies during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing," the statement said.

Sicknick served six years in the New Jersey National Guard, was deployed to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008. The 42-year-old was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher when rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. He died the next day.

According to the House, Art & Historical Archives, two Capitol Police officers were honored in the Capitol Rotunda in 1998 after they were fatally shot when an assailant started shooting inside the building. Officer Jacob J. Chestnut, Jr., and Detective John M. Gibson died following the attack.

Investigators are still working to identify a suspect in Sicknick's death.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***