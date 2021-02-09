Freezing Temps, Snow, Ice Grip Much of U.S., Deadly Avalanches in Mountain West

Winter is packing another mean punch across America as millions face dangerously cold air and more snow and ice. In the Mountain West, avalanches claimed more than a dozen lives in the first week of February alone.

In Wisconsin and other parts of the Midwest, wind chills are plunging well below zero. In Green Bay, where the wind chill measured -23 degrees, a major dam froze over.

These freezing temperatures are reaching as far south as Oklahoma.

And now the system is hitting the Northeast where they're still digging out from two snowstorms last week.

Joe Bastardi, a forecaster with Weatherbell.com, says it's not letting up anytime this week.

"The problem we have now is there's going to be repetitive storms this week, maybe not that strong, and then the weekend, there could be a blizzard in the Northeast followed next week by another storm coming right on its tail," Bastardi told CBN News. "And while this is going on it's just getting colder and colder and colder."

Out West, the winter weather is triggering deadly avalanches – 15 people were killed in the first week of February alone, the deadliest week on record in more than a century.

Experts say dry autumn weather made for a weak base that can't hold all of the snow, creating ripe avalanche conditions.

Also, with COVID-19 restrictions at ski resorts, more skiers are heading to the backcountry where there's no avalanche mitigation.