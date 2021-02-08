Midwest, Northeast Brace for Bitter Cold Snap with Snowstorms: 'This Is Dangerous Stuff'

ABOVE: WeatherBell Chief Forecaster Joe Bastardi appeared on the Monday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk more about the cold weather trend and how long it should last. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Some would say winter took forever to take hold but now extreme cold weather is sweeping across the nation bringing snow, ice, and bone-chilling temperatures.

Snowstorms in the Midwest caused a deadly avalanche in Utah this weekend, killing four skiers and injuring several others.

Since the first day of February, 15 people have died in avalanches, making it the deadliest week for avalanches since 1910.

More accumulating snow is on the way for the Northeast after a storm first passes through the Midwest: https://t.co/JyMFXqfJdy pic.twitter.com/aBUWgpBMjM — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 8, 2021

Experts say a dry fall made for a weak base that can't hold the weight of all the snow, generating perfect conditions for triggering avalanches.

Weather Channel Meteorologist Domenica Davis pointed out that the cold conditions are "below the average temperature trend" for this time of the year.

"The arctic air is locked in for the foreseeable future for the northern plains and the Midwest and it will be making its way to the south this week," she said. "This is dangerous stuff."

It's currently -32 F in International Falls, Minnesota, a slight increase from the -36 F reading last hour. Brutal cold is maintaining its grip on the north-central US: https://t.co/90QIJNU0um pic.twitter.com/dyugZgtFjq — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 8, 2021

Davis noted there are two snow systems that are expected to move in this week.

"The first one is making snow today through parts of eastern Kansas and Ohio," she explained. "Now this is a fast-moving storm so this is going to race to the east quickly and by tomorrow this storm will move into the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast."

"Number two comes right on its heels by the middle of the week. This will be all snow so Chicago to Cleveland and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will be looking at some more snow with this second system as well," Davis added.

And Accuweather forecasters say the bitter cold weather was forced southward as the polar vortex moved above the North Pole. They say the cold snap isn't likely to end any time soon.

Residents across the Northeast and Midwest should anticipate "more or less a continuation of winter through the month of March," said Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***