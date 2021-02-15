NRA Vows to Fight Back as Biden Calls on Congress to Crack Down on Gun Rights in America

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has declared it will fight back against any proposed gun legislation after President Biden called on Congress to reform gun laws in the U.S.

As Parkland, Florida marked the third anniversary of the deadly shooting at its Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Sunday, Biden asked lawmakers for background checks on all gun sales, and a ban on AR-15 weapons, and high-capacity magazines.

The president made the announcement Sunday which was the anniversary of the 2018 shooting at the Florida high school. Seventeen people died in the attack. Seventeen others were wounded. The trial of the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sheer magnitude of the case, with hundreds of witnesses from the high school.

"This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. "Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we've lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."

The NRA responded to Biden's statement in a tweet, saying the organization would "NEVER stop fighting for the 2nd Amendment!"

"TODAY: President Biden issued a statement calling on Congress to:

Ban commonly owned firearms (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags

Criminalize private firearm transfers

Run firearm manufacturers & dealers out of business."

TODAY: President Biden issued statement calling on Congress to: Ban commonly owned firearms (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags

Criminalize private firearm transfers

Run firearm manufacturers & dealers out of business. NRA will NEVER stop fighting for the 2nd Amendment! — NRA (@NRA) February 14, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the House would begin working with the White House to pass background check legislation.

As Fox News reported earlier this month, Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) has proposed a gun control bill that would create a national firearm registry and set minimum gun ownership at the age of 21. Both would require federal licensing and psychological evaluations.

The proposed measure would also make it a crime to possess a firearm or ammunition without a federal license or sell one to someone who doesn't have the license. Anyone with a history of mental illness, drug or alcohol abuse, homicidal or suicidal thoughts, or a brain disease would not be allowed to receive a license.

In what some gun owners would call overreach, in addition to completing a government training course on firearms, gun owners would have to register their guns with the federal government.

Lee's bill would also enter the sanctum of the American home, telling homeowners what they could and could not display in their own homes. The measure would also require a federal firearms license to display an antique firearm in one's own home, according to Fox News.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***