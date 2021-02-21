Operation Blessing Teams Offering Aid to Texas Residents Impacted by Winter Storms

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground in Texas, bringing much-needed relief to communities impacted by the brutal weather conditions.

The water crisis in Texas continues with more than half the state still under boil advisories. Millions of people across hundreds of counties have been affected, but OB continues to deliver thousands of bottles of water to winter storm victims and more is on the way.

YOUR compassion in giving to those in need made it possible for Operation Blessing to deliver over 3,000 bottles of water, along with other relief items, to winter storm victims in #Texas. Together, we're making a difference. #PrayforTexas Learn more at https://t.co/MZBk0YXfDH pic.twitter.com/YNj1o5dnAd — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) February 20, 2021

Thanks to your support, Operation Blessing is delivering water to the beleaguered people of #Texas. Thank you for making a difference in people's lives! pic.twitter.com/2xrryBhzGA — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) February 21, 2021

OB has a warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas, with millions of pounds of donated food and other vital resources for those in need. The ministry has delivered at least four pallets of water to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, which opened up to serve the community.

And the power outages have significantly improved. As of Saturday evening, power had been restored for all but 36,000 customers in the state of Texas.

Local churches are serving residents who have been without basic necessities for nearly a week.

Pastor Charles Stoker with Hi-Way Tabernacle Church in Cleveland, Texas, was overjoyed to receive more supplies this weekend. The distribution line on Saturday was over a mile long and his staff noted that they assisted more than 400 families.

The pastor was overcome with emotion saying, "This is what the Kingdom of God looks like." And six pallets of water were delivered to Harvest for Souls Church, a Beaumont congregation serving a low-income community.

Meanwhile, the Portsmouth, Virginia-based Mercy Chefs arrived in Texas on Friday to serve free hot meals.

Tonight, we served our first hot, chef-prepared meals to those impacted by the treacherous situation in Texas.#FeedingBodyAndSoul pic.twitter.com/rJ563tkOZz — Mercy Chefs, Inc. (@MercyChefs) February 20, 2021

"This snowstorm and ice storm has caught us and everybody in America a little bit by surprise," said Mercy Chefs CEO Gary LeBlanc. "It is affecting so many people over such a wide area. Mercy Chefs has never seen anything quite this big."

Please continue to pray for the residents and volunteers in Texas.

If you would like to help send disaster relief supplies to your neighbors, visit https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/ for more information.

