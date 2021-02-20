PR Consultant Says Anything That Offends Left Is 'A Problem' in Hollywood

A public relations consultant who works with celebrities revealed recently that “anything” that could offend the left is “a problem” for celebrities in Hollywood.

Juda Engelmayer, a PR strategist based in New York, told The Hollywood Reporter he has clients who go to great lengths to post things on social media that appease the progressive left.

“I don’t know what people at Disney personally believe or don’t believe with regard to politics, but, as a corporate entity, they want to stay as trouble-free as possible,” he said. “And anything that’s going to offend the left is a problem. I have clients who are making an extraordinary effort to post what the social left wants to see.”

THR reported many publicists in Los Angeles encourage their clients to avoid politics altogether — particularly in they are not progressive.

Engelmayer’s comments come just days after Disney cut ties with Gina Carano, one of the stars of the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” seemingly because she is conservative.

Carano faced unfounded allegations of anti-Semitism over a meme she shared on Instagram warning about the dangers of demonizing those whose political viewpoints are different, suggesting that kind of thinking — the devaluing of others — is what ultimately led to the rise of Nazi Germany.

Before being booted from the popular show, Carano was reportedly set to star in a spin-off series based on her character, Cara Dune.

As Faithwire previously reported, Carano has since signed a deal with conservative Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire, where she will produce and star in her own film.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” the actor said last week. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

“They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them,” she added.

Shapiro, for his part, said he is eager to work with “an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood left.”

