Regent University Nursing Students Help Administer COVID-19 Vaccines in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – In response to a surging demand for healthcare personnel who are trained to administer vaccines, Regent University nursing students are helping the Virginia Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Working together, Regent nursing students could help to facilitate up to 30,000 vaccines this semester.

"There are numerous demands on healthcare providers in our region that have impacted vaccine administration," explained Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University. "We are delighted to partner with the Virginia Department of Health and join them in serving our community by offering trained providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines."

Regent faculty and students from the Master of Science in Nursing program plan to supervise local pre-licensure nursing students – who will gain required clinical hours for their degree programs – in order to help administer the vaccines.

"What a joy and an honor to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of at-risk individuals in our community," said Dr. Ruth Cody, interim director of the School of Nursing at Regent University. "Our calling is to provide the very best healthcare for body, mind, and spirit, and it is truly a privilege to help the Virginia Department of Health provide these critical vaccines to our area."

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia, contact the Virginia Department of Health.

