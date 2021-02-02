Respected Messianic Bible Scholar Michael Brown Warns About Rising 'Christian Antisemitism' and How It Hurts the Gospel

There's growing concern that certain self-described "Christians" and churches in the U.S. have seen a rise in antisemitism over the past few years.

Author and columnist Michael L. Brown, Ph.D., says the trend is disturbingly true. Brown is a proponent of Messianic Judaism, Christian Zionism, and the Charismatic Movement, and the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Line of Fire.

In his latest book, Christian Antisemitism: Confronting the Lies in Today's Church, which was scheduled to be released Tuesday, Brown gives what the book's Amazon page describes as "shocking examples of modern 'Christian' antisemitism and exposes the lies that support them. Carefully researched, this book shows that church-based antisemitism is no longer a thing of the past. Rather, a dangerous, shocking tide of 'Christian' antisemitism has begun to rise."

"This is a book I wish I didn't have to write," Brown told The Christian Post in a recent interview. "Sadly, there is a real rise in antisemitism in the church, even in America."

Brown told the site he wrote about what he saw on social media from self-identified Christians and some of the rhetoric that has been embraced by some modern Christian ministries, even from some theologians.

He explained that he hopes his new book will reach every committed Christian around the world to inform them.

"But I want to try to get every committed Christian, whatever their background or denomination, to read this and to recognize that lies are being told about the Jewish people, that the Jewish people are being demonized as a whole, that a wrong theology is being established even by people who have good intentions and who themselves are not antisemitic," he said.

Brown said he's hoping God will intervene and bring change to the church, saying even people who are antisemites should also read the book.

"I'm hoping that their eyes will be opened. But I understand it will take God's grace," he noted.

Brown explained that even though antisemitism may sometimes wane over the years, it really never goes away.

"But a few things have happened. One is the Holocaust is much more distant. It's not something that is actively in the memory of most Americans and of many Christians. Secondly, the rebirth of the modern state of Israel is no longer perceived as a miracle: The Six-Day War, Jerusalem coming back into Jewish hands. For many, that's just old news and not only so. The state of Israel is perceived to be an apartheid state, a genocidal state. 'Evil Israel'; that's a major narrative people grow up with," Brown told the CP.

"And some of the old theologies can rise up again: the replacement theology that says God's finished with the Jewish people. So, it's a bunch of things that have grown over the decades and they have resurfaced again in dangerous form," he explained.

Brown told the Christian Post he sees replacement theology in the American church and it's growing in mainstream denominations.

"Those that hold to it don't like to be put in the category of holding to replacement theology. They would rather say they believe in 'fulfillment theology' or put another name on it. But the end result is the same: the promises that God once gave to the Jewish people as a people no longer apply to them, but rather apply to the Church," he said, explaining the basic belief of replacement theology.

"And once you begin to say that, then God is finished with Israel, God is through with Israel as a nation, as a people. And you can even see the Jewish people as people forever cursed or rejected by God," Brown explained. "Once you begin to see those things, now you make God into a liar if He can make promises to a people and then completely change His mind. And it undercuts so much of the Gospel message."

Brown said he pointed out in his book that Jesus is coming back to Jerusalem for a reason.

"He's not coming back to any other city on the planet but to Jerusalem. And that's where He's going to establish His kingdom because he will fulfill His promises to Israel and the Jewish people," he said.

