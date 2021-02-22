The Mess in Texas: Freeze Leaves HUGE Electric bills, Burst Pipes and Water Danger for 10M People

Texas may have thawed out, but millions of residents are dealing with a serious water shortage and sky-high electric bills.

Houston's boil-water advisory has been lifted, but an estimated 10 million Texans are still without safe drinking water.

The good news is that full power is expected to be restored to the state today.



Gov. Greg Abbott said, "I suspect that all power will be fully restored across the state of Texas to every house."



The bad news, some are getting astronomical electric bills – one as high as $17,000 after a spike in the energy market.

Dallas resident Ty Williams said, "You feel like you're being held hostage and you can't do anything about it. How in the world can anyone pay that?"

Governor Abbott announced a moratorium on utilities disconnecting service if a customer can't pay their electric or water, and he's looking into ways to reduce those bills.

But many Texans remain outraged at being without electricity for seven days.



One resident said, "It's ridiculous and it's unacceptable and it's a failure on so many levels and by so many individuals."

Many homes have also been ruined by burst pipes.

Texas power providers are also facing a 100-million-dollar lawsuit from the family of 11-year-old Christian Pavon. They claim their son died of hypothermia after they lost electricity in their mobile home.

And across the South, residents and many hospitals are facing a water shortage.

The White House has issued a disaster declaration for 77 Texas counties. Governor Abbott called it an important first step but is asking for the declaration to be expanded to cover the entire state.

Operation Blessing's huger Strike Force has been busy delivering truckloads of water to Texas residents through several churches.

READ Operation Blessing Teams Offering Aid to Texas Residents Impacted by Winter Storms