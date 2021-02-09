'This Is Dangerous Stuff': Hacker Attempts to Poison FL Town After Accessing Water Supply

A hacker nearly succeeded in poisoning a Florida town's water supply on Friday.

It happened in Oldsmar, Florida, when someone gained access to a water treatment system computer.

The culprit significantly increased levels of the chemical compound sodium hydroxide - 100 times more than normal. The compound, which is the primary ingredient in liquid drain cleaners, is also used to eliminate metal from drinking water.

Fortunately, a plant supervisor intervened and reversed the levels before it affected the city's 15,000 residents.

Investigators are still trying to piece together who is behind the attack.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the incident was an "awful intrusion" with serious consequences had the offender succeeded.

"The intruder exited the system, and the plant operator immediately reduced the level back to the appropriate amount of 100," Gualtieri said at a news conference. "Because the operator noted the increase and lowered it right away, at no time was there a significant adverse effect on the water being treated."

"This is dangerous stuff," he added. "It's a bad act. It's a bad actor. It's not just a little chlorine or a little fluoride — you're basically talking about lye."

And Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

I will be asking the @FBI to provide all assistance necessary in investigating an attempt to poison the water supply of a #Florida city. This should be treated as a matter of national security. https://t.co/XhGNLplNpr via @vice — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2021

