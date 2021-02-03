U.S. Murder Rate Spiked in 2020, Pandemic Lockdowns Partly to Blame: 'Could Push Somebody over the Edge'

Murder rates saw a historic increase nationwide last year according to a report from the National Commission of COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.



The study looked at crime rates in 34 cities ranging in size from New York to Norfolk, Virginia. In addition to the significant spike in homicides, researchers found how the pandemic may have contributed to the uptick in violence.

While 2020 will be remembered for deaths due to COVID-19, this report found an increase of 1,268 homicides over the year before. Statistics in urban areas tell an even bigger story.

In Milwaukee, the total number of homicides increased by 85 percent. Seattle saw a 63 percent rise, while New York's murder rate shot up 43 percent.

And in Chicago, a city known for shootings, there were 278 more murders in 2020, representing an increase of 55 percent.

Other crimes such as stolen cars and aggravated assaults rose as well, but the report took a close look at the connection between the homicide increase and the coronavirus pandemic.

It pointed to stress caused by isolation and extreme social restrictions, combined with economic loss and fear of death as possible factors.

"We see even the healthiest of individuals with unlimited resources to the coping strategies who are struggling," Dr. Danny Holland of Regent University's Institute for Violence Research told CBN News.

He said stress surrounding pandemic conditions could lead people to acts of violence and even murder.



"It could push somebody over the edge," explained Holland. "I think somebody who has a propensity for aggression, or somebody who has a tendency to be aggressive in other different ways, may go that direction."

Still, COVID isn't the only reason behind the increase in murders.



Extreme violence and "Defund the Police" riots wracked many cities following the police-related deaths of George Floyd and other African-Americans.

Criminologists also cite increased gang violence and a surge in gun ownership.

Filmmaker Dimas Salaberrios recently looked at the impact of surging violence in his faith-based film called, "Chicago: America's Hidden War," which is under consideration for an Academy Award.



Salaberrios discussed its devastation on communities, particularly children, during an appearance on CBN's Faith Nation.



"We were walking the streets," explained Salaberrios. "We were asking for the addresses of the most dangerous blocks in Chicago and we remember we met this little kid his name was Quincy who was sleeping under his bed. He said his house had bullet holes in it. He's seen bullets fly everywhere. We talked to another kid who was around nine years old. He said, 'I watched and saw in front of my face someone get beat up and shot twice and killed. Then the killer came back and shot him again.' He said, 'I can never forget these things'."

Salaberrios said the church can make a difference.



"This film shows guns being turned in to pastors, people being baptized and quitting gangs," he said. "The church is the answer, and we can bring the homicides down but we gotta stay out there."

Meanwhile, experts say given these findings it is crucial we get the pandemic under control. Then law enforcement, the church and community leaders can work on ways to bring people together to stem violence across America.