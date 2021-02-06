'Unprecedented Season of Revival for Young People': Kingdom Youth Announces Free Events for 2021

Kingdom Youth Conference, a ministry that disciples teenagers through scripture, worship, and entertainment, announced that its events will be free this year.

Ministry Co-Founder, Ryan Edberg said the coronavirus pandemic has triggered chaos and confusion for many youth who have been cooped up in their homes for the past year.

Edberg told CBN News that he turned to God for guidance on how Kingdom Youth could continue ministering to teens during another challenging year.

"I was praying about a month ago, asking God, what are we going to do? People don't really want to go out to events," Edberg said. "I was praying and I really felt like God said 'I want you to do the events and do them free.'"

He discussed the idea with the other ministry leaders and they decided to host the events at no cost.

"It's been a chaotic time. Let's just go make a difference," Edberg explained. "Within two weeks, 1,200 students signed up for four events. I never thought we'd see what we're seeing now. I know that God's behind it."

"People's hearts are shifting. We've got to move forward in faith. If Jesus can lay his hands on a leper, I'll lay my hands on someone with COVID," he said.

And Edberg highlighted how the pandemic has canceled mission trips and other activities that serve community members in need. So, Kingdom Youth is bringing mission trips to their conferences.

During an upcoming conference, students will box and deliver lunches to the homeless community.

"We are setting up little mission trips at the conferences to show them how to be the hands and feet of Jesus," he said.

Medical experts have warned about the negative effects of keeping people in lockdown. So Kingdom Youth is also nurturing youth who are struggling with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts – problems that have all escalated during the pandemic.

"This is a hurting time for a lot of students who have been locked up for a year," Edberg said. "I believe this is an unprecedented season of revival for young people, who need to get out of their houses."

Kingdom Youth Conferences has events planned in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Colorado beginning March 5. This year's conference theme is "Unshakable."

Since 2016, Kingdom Youth has ministered to thousands of young people during hundreds of faith-focused events throughout the U.S.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***