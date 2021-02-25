Victims of Big Tech Censorship Keep Piling Up: How Project Veritas Got Permanently Blocked on Twitter
Twitter, Facebook, and others insist they don't discriminate against conservatives, but they'll have a hard time convincing Project Veritas of that claim.
On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Project Veritas Media Relations Manager Mario Balaban says social media companies recently worked together to silence the organization.
The Global Lane can be seen on the CBN News Channel. Click here for a programming schedule.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.