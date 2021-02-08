WATCH: COVID-19 Response Team Gives an Update From the White House

President Biden's COVID-19 Response Team will give a LIVE update on the pandemic Monday afternoon.
This latest briefing comes as the Biden administration works to finalize contracts with companies to increase vaccine availability and at-home coronavirus tests.
BELOW: Watch the briefing LIVE
***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.