COMMENTARY The Left Flirts with Detaining Undesirables and Deprogramming Trumpers, Just Like Communist China

Joe Biden says he'll unify America, but some of the steps he's proposing may likely lead to more division. An executive order imposing a 100-day mask mandate is just one example.

The federal government forcing Americans to wear masks won't prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading. It's a bit like trying to force people to purchase medical insurance. Regardless of the mandate, some people just won't comply.

Animosity toward law enforcement officers is already growing, so who will enforce the mask order -- defunded police departments? Who will write the millions of violators their tickets?

Perhaps they could be thrown into overcrowded jails. Maybe we could release more felons to make room for mask mandate criminals.

The idea of enforcing a mask mandate is absurd. Here's what it could look like in Germany where authorities are already proposing that COVID-19 rule violators there be sent to detention camps. I wonder if they will be forced to wear a yellow COVID-19 crown patch on their jackets?

It seems that Germany has been down this road before. It begins with the spreading of fear and then the detention of undesirables -- those deemed to be a threat to society.

Is this the country we want?

You might think it won't happen here in the USA, right? It's already being considered, and it's like an approach taken out of Mao Tse Dung's playbook.

Some liberal journalists and politicians are calling for Trump supporters and other conservatives to be deprogrammed.

The following comments from Eugene Robinson on MSNBC during a discussion with New York Times Magazine Reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones are concerning. Robinson said, "There are millions of Americans -- almost all white, almost all Republicans --who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It's as if they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult."

Roughly 75 million Americans voted for Donald Trump. How is he planning to deprogram all of those Americans?

By the way, at least 8-million of them were black or Hispanic, not white cultists.

With all due respect Mr. Robinson, maybe it's you who needs an adjusted attitude, not the Trump supporters.

Yes, unfortunately, some people turn violent when they don't get their way. Others simply call for their opposition to be "deprogrammed".

That's what the Chinese regime is doing to ethnic Uyghurs -- sending them to re-education camps.

If unchecked, extreme racism and obsessing over agreement and control leads to calls for re-education. Eventually, when that doesn't work, frustration festers and morphs into anger and hate. Those emotions can eventually lead to genocide.

You see, it's a slippery slope.

So, how does America resist and find it's way back?

Instead of pushing the "deprogramming" of Trump conservatives, how about promoting a return to Judeo-Christian values, a return to faith?

Instead of turning to politics and government to fill the emptiness that many of us feel, why not seek a relationship with the Creator?

God is the only one who can truly fill our void.

Jesus encouraged us in Matthew 6:33 to "seek first the kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well." Yes, the things that will truly bring about a UNITED States of America: love for our neighbors, equality, prosperity, and the peace that we all desire.

