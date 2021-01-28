EXCLUSIVE Video: Border Wall Halted Mid-Construction, Even Though Materials Already in Place

COLUMBUS, New Mexico - Wednesday the 27th of January 2021 is the last day of construction on former President Trump's border wall.

Here in New Mexico, construction has completely ground to a halt on the eastern and western halves of the border wall that were being built to connect in the middle. All of the materials are already on-site to complete the job, but the contractors have been told to leave it. It's just not being used now after an executive order from President Biden to halt the wall.



U.S. border wall halted in New Mexico (Photos by Chuck Holton/CBN News)



Trump completed over 450 miles of this 30-foot tall no-climb fence in strategic places along the southern border. CBN News is now on site in New Mexico where the wall stops, leaving an open border with just a vehicle barrier now. WATCH Our Video from the Border at the TOP of This Story to See the Wall Gap.

Where the wall suddenly ends, there's a big gap and then the wall picks up on the other side. This gap now becomes a funnel for anybody who wants to enter the United States illegally.

This gap could easily be closed. The steel bollards needed to fill this gap are already bought and paid for, stacked nearby, and ready to be installed. But Biden's order to halt construction means these fence panels may never be installed, and one construction worker told us he believes they will simply be abandoned, left in the desert to rust away.



U.S. border wall halted in New Mexico (Photos by Chuck Holton/CBN News)



CBN News reached out to one of the largest contractors that were working on this project and were told the stop-work order will immediately cost over 5,000 construction jobs while the government tries to decide how to proceed.

These contracts have already been awarded, so it may actually cost more for the Biden administration to halt construction than it would to allow these panels to be put to use.

CBN reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers for comment but has yet to receive a reply.

But that's not all. A few miles away, this construction yard holds more than 3,000 already-completed wall panels, which works out to more than six-and-a-half miles of fence that could be stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers from entering this country. Instead, it's likely these hundreds of tons of purpose-built steel will never be put to use, at least not under the Biden administration.

Biden's executive order declares, "Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security."

"It shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall. I am also directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to construct a southern border wall," Biden stated.

You can read the whole order here.

