Florida Hotel Backs Out of Fundraiser for GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Over Capitol Riot

A planned fundraiser that was scheduled in February for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was canceled after a Florida hotel backed out of the event.

Loews Hotel cited the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6 and that the company doesn't support anyone who "incited the actions" from that day.

The company tweeted, "We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels."

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

President Donald Trump, Republicans, and people of faith have been accused of provoking the unfortunate events that took place that day.

Hawley was the first senator to publicly announce that he would object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden when Congress met.

And the hotel's decision to cancel the fundraiser occurred after liberal lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder tweeted an image of the event flyer where he implied that Hawley was a "traitor" — then asked the hotel why it was supporting the Missouri senator.

Hey @Loews_Hotels. Why are you hosting weekend event for traitor @HawleyMO next month in Orlando, Florida pic.twitter.com/rt5un3vaQc — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 15, 2021

Uhlfelder garnered attention last year when he wore a Grim Reaper costume on the Florida beaches in an effort to ridicule visitors and condemn state Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for allowing beaches to remain open during the pandemic.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Uhlfelder applauded the cancellation, adding that the company "did the right thing. It's good corporate responsibility."

Additionally, publishers Simon & Schuster canceled their contract with Hawley following the Jan. 6 riot. The company was working with the senator to release his book titled, "The Tyranny of Big Tech."

Hawley fired back at the publisher, pointing out that "only approved speech can now be published" and that he will "continue to fight this cancel culture."

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

In a recent op-ed, Hawley rejected the rumors that he encouraged the violent acts in the Capitol.

"Much of the media and many members of the Washington establishment want to deceive Americans into thinking those who raised concerns incited violence, simply by voicing the concern," Hawley wrote in the Southeast Missourian. "But democratic debate is not mob violence. It is in fact how we avoid that violence."

