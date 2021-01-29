Highly Contagious South African COVID Strain Reaches U.S. - Here's Why All of the Mutations Are Such a Big Deal

There's heightened concern today as a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus has been discovered in the U.S.

The variant first detected in South Africa has now been identified in two people in South Carolina. The two cases identified in South Carolina involve people who live in different parts of the state. They do not appear to be connected and neither person has traveled recently.

Health experts are increasingly concerned about the South African variant because the COVID vaccines currently on the market may not be as effective against it. Top health officials are speaking in blunt terms about fears over this mutation of the virus.



"Well, the one in South Africa troubles me," said President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.



"My biggest fear at this moment is that these variants are going to take hold and really take off across the United States," said Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University. "And if that happens, we're going to see a huge spike in cases, lots of infections, lots of deaths."



Officials say South African strain has the dangerous combination of being more contagious than the original virus and less responsive to current vaccines. What's more, there are signs that some virus mutations may elude COVID tests now being used widely, and maybe less susceptible to antibody treatment.

Scientists are acting quickly in case a booster shot of the vaccine becomes necessary for Americans.



"We're going ahead already now and trying to stay a step or two ahead of things by making vaccines along the same type that we made for the ones we're giving now but having it be directed specifically against the isolate in South Africa," Fauci said.

Serious Virus Mutations from South Africa to UK to Brazil



In addition to the South African isolate, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported at least 315 cases of the U.K.-discovered variant in the United States. Those reports have come from at least 28 states, and health officials believe it could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

Plus, health officials in Minnesota reported finding the Brazilian variant of the virus earlier this week. Health officials worry that if the virus changes enough, people might get COVID-19 a second time. This comes as January registers as the deadliest month on record for the pandemic.



"It's still a very serious situation," Fauci said. "Now is the time to double down."



Doubling down means being sure to follow the standard safety precautions: wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and getting the vaccine as soon as you can. Getting vaccinated may not be easy with demand far outweighing supply. The Biden Administration is working to get millions more doses in the system and to expand distribution centers across the country including beefing up the number of medical workers who can administer shots. With all that, there's still a stark reality.



"It will be months before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one," said Andy Slavitt, a White House COVID-19 advisor.



The White House is predicting roughly 90,000 Americans will die next month alone from the virus. The CDC is recommending that Americans avoid travel.

New Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Meanwhile, the latest news on the vaccine front comes from Johnson & Johnson which reports its vaccine is 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness.

When tested in the U.S., their vaccine was 72% effective against moderate to severe symptoms from the current strains of COVID-19. But when it was tested in South Africa, where it was up against the mutated virus, it was only 57% effective.

Pro-life Christians will also note that the Charlotte Lozier Institute reports Johnson & Johnson used abortion-derived cells in all phases of its creation, from design and development to production and testing.

