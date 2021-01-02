Jericho Marchers in Atlanta Pray Over the Races that will Determine Who Rules the Senate and Nation

Several hundred marchers gathered Saturday at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. They marched around the capitol building seven times like Joshua and his warriors marched around Jericho. These modern-day marchers also prayed at the same time about this upcoming Tuesday election that will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

If Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lose on Jan. 5th to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both the U.S. House and Senate would be controlled by the Democratic Party.

March co-organizer Pastor Jim Garlow of the ministry Well Versed in California said at the start, "We're here on this march because what's happening January 5th in this state will determine the future of the Republic. We're desiring to save the Republic through prayer."

Before the march began, singer Alma Rivera led attendees in worship and they all sang, "Waymaker, Miracle Worker, Promise Keeper, Light in the Darkness – my God, that is who You are." And then they sang "God Bless America."

WATCH the event below:

Marchers Declare They'll Walk with God

"We declare that You alone are the Captain of this host," Pastor Garlow's wife Rosemary prayed as the march began. "You come and lead this prayer contingent, for we follow no other God. We walk after You, Lord God of Heaven's armies."

State Rep. Matthew Gambill of Cartersville was one of several Georgia lawmakers who showed up for the march. He prayed, "God, You're at work in our midst, even though sometimes we don't understand all the things that are going on. We know You haven't left us or forsaken us. God, I pray as legislators and leaders in the state, You would give us the insight and the wisdom that we need to make the decisions that have to be made in these difficult times. But, God, we know Your strength and Your power is with us and I pray that it would continue to lead us."

Then his 12-year-old daughter, Mary Harris prayed, "Dear Jesus, I pray for this country right now. This is a very troubling time that we're going through. And we really need Your guidance and support in all that's going on. Because we cannot be a nation under God during these times without You. So we pray for healing and Your peace to prevail throughout the nation."

Loosing Angels Over Atlanta, Georgia & the Nation

Pro-life leader Lou Engle, founder of Bound4Life, prayed, "We thank You, Lord, that You are the God of the march. You're the God that moves and marches in the heavens. Lord, today we loose angels all over this nation, all over Atlanta, all over this state to act on behalf of the prayers of the saints."

Pro-life leader Flip Benham, who in years past helped lead both Operation Rescue and Operation Save America, read to the marchers from 2nd Chronicles 20:6 what King Jehoshaphat prayed just before his Israelite army went into battle against forces that far outnumbered it: "O Lord, God of our fathers. Are You not the God who is in Heaven? You rule over the kingdoms of the nations. Power and might are in your hands, and no one can withstand You."

'God Wants to do Something'

Co-organizer Bishop Wellington Boone said as he marched, "Revival and reformation are coming to America, and this election brings together the intercessors and pray-ers. Jim and Rosemary Garlow saw it and came all the way from across the country because they recognized that God wants to do something. And God used them to marshal together scores of people who'll dedicate themselves to prayer so that the right people get elected – the people that God wants. And they know that prayer is what's making the difference."

"It's not just going to be politics. It's not just going to be business people. They're going to be included in it," Boone continued. Then he pointed at the hundreds of marchers, saying, "But this is going to be the people that pray God's will down into the earth. And that's what's really happening today."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories