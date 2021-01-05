'Keep Faith an Everyday Part of Your Life': New 'Faithful' App Delivers Ad-Free Content from Top Christian Leaders

The mobile technology developer Seventh Spark has announced the release of its latest project titled Faithful, which is described by the company as a first-of-its-kind app for Christian sermons and original content from some of the nation's most prominent spiritual leaders.

Faithful is designed to deepen users' connection to God and bring positive change through on-demand inspiration and curated content from over 50 motivational voices around the world.

For the first time ever, these Christian leaders have come together to provide an experience to help Christians everywhere connect with God. These faith leaders include Judah and Chelsea Smith of Churchome, Charlotte Gambill of LIFE Church, Levi and Jennie Lusko of Fresh Life Church, Dr. Dharius Daniels of Change Church, Samuel Rodriguez of New Season Worship, Chad Veach of Zoe Church, Erwin McManus of Mosaic Church, Chris Hodges of Church of the Highlands, Steven Furtick of Elevation Church, Rich and DawnChere Wilkerson of Vous Church, Christian author and leader Sadie Robertson, and many more.

With an easy-to-navigate design, the Faithful app advertises a highly personalized user experience where users can select content covering specific themes and topics including confidence, joy, courage, anxiety, depression, and even addiction. The platform is designed to allow users to follow their favorite content and also discover new pastors who connect with them.

App Offers Both Free and Paid Subscription Content

Faithful's free content includes thousands of hours of full sermons (all ad-free with background audio) and a unique Verse of the Day experience that mixes scripture with interactive teaching. The app also offers premium, original content through a subscription, which features guided prayers and masterclasses – ten-part series focused on topics such as marriage, relationships, and identity. Curated playlists are also available, allowing people to listen to shorter sermon highlights based on topic, mood, activity, and duration.

"Surprisingly, there's nothing else out there like Faithful. Millions of people are watching sermons on video platforms like YouTube, but there is no single mobile app that brings this inspirational content all together in an innovative, solution-oriented way," explains Marissa Bell, co-founder, and CEO of Seventh Spark. "Our goal is to help people keep faith an everyday part of their life and draw inspiration from a diverse group of faith leaders. By providing exclusive content experiences as short as two minutes, we empower people to fit their spiritual goals into their daily life and schedules."

The new app is an ad-free service and is available now on the App Store and Google Play for free and paid subscription options at $69.99 annually or $9.99 monthly. All new users will be able to experience the premium content through a seven-day free trial.

So How Is This App Different?

When CBN News asked how this new app will be different than the many apps that are out there now for believers, Pastor Rodriguez replied, "Faithful shows the Church and its leaders coming together in a modern and united way."

"The experience on Faithful takes the sermons we work so hard to create and curates them into new experiences that can fit into just a few minutes each day, or can provide help on a specific topic or issue from multiple voices," he explained. "I'm also really excited about Faithful users being able to discover amazing voices from all over the world and listen to messages they never would have found otherwise."

Subscribers Get Exclusive Original Content

CBN News asked Bell for more info about the $69.99 price for the app's premium content. She explained it is designed for people who want to engage more deeply.

"While it's true that there are free and lower-cost sources for Christian content, none offer the same library of original classes, prayers, and devotionals from world-class Christian leaders nor the breadth of ad-free sermons and highlights. Watching ad-free sermons on Faithful or listening to them in the background does not require a subscription, which we think is far superior to watching sermons on services with distracting and potentially inappropriate ads such as YouTube or Instagram," Bell explained.

"The fact that we offer this content for free without the support of advertising reflects our commitment to giving everyone a better experience while trying to make faith part of their everyday life."

"That said, we know there's so much more wisdom that our partners have to offer beyond their sermons, and so for people that want to engage more deeply and get access to exclusive original programming–as well as curated, personalized playlists–we offer a monthly or annual subscription," she continued. "Our initial traction (from our open beta) supports our pricing model and our belief that there is sizable interest in a freemium app like Faithful where free sermon and devotional content is offered alongside premium curated experiences. Ultimately, our mission is to connect the most people we can to God and we'll continue to work hard to offer new and innovative ways to achieve this goal."