Marking the Deaths of Millions On Legalized Abortion's Anniversary

Friday, January 22 marked the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. It gave a legal ok to the slaying of near 63 million unborn babies since the ruling was handed down. A number of pro-life people gathered near the Supreme Court on Friday to mourn and memorialize those babies, who never had a chance to be born and live.

Not only were those folks marking the deaths of so many tens of millions, they were praying for an end to the abortion holocaust. It's a bold step of faith to take as the new Biden administration promises to be the most pro-abortion in history.

'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A young lady named Danielle cried out in prayer.

"Our hearts are broken for the children of this country. Our hearts are broken for the women and the young women of this nation who are growing up under the lies," she prayed.

Brandi Swindell came all the way from Boise, Idaho to stand against the practice.

She told CBN News, "It is more critical than ever that we come out to Capitol Hill -- our nation's capital – and be a voice for innocent children in the womb and to represent all those women who've been deeply impacted by abortion."

Will Abortion End Up on the Scrap Heap of History?

Rev. Pat Mahoney's been standing against injustice for decades but keeps abortion as one of his top targets.

He said just before the vigil, "I am utterly convinced that the horror of abortion violence will end up on the scrap heap of history, like institutionalized segregation and chattel slavery."

Even if politicians in Washington are praising abortion rights, its opponents won't stop fighting against the deadly procedure and praying for its end.

They know politicians aren't the ones likely to end it. They believe if they can turn the heart of the American people to embrace life – all life -- that will end abortion more surely than any law passed by any legislature.

