More Than 150 Republicans in Congress Vow to Challenge Electoral Votes This Week

With Congress scheduled to certify the presidential election results in just a few days, at least 140 House Republicans and at least a dozen senators have vowed to challenge those results.

Senators led by Ted Cruz are threatening to reject the electors from disputed states as not 'regularly given' and 'lawfully certified' according to the Constitution unless there's an "emergency 10-day audit."

Cruz told Fox's Sunday Morning Futures program, "We ought to have a fair inquiry, a fair audit into these results, and we ought to resolve these claims, not just dismiss them out of hand."

Sen. Ron Johnson told NBC's Meet The Press, "The fact of the matter is we have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate."

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff issued a statement saying Pence "shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election" and "welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to...raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th."

House Minority Leader Kevin Mccarthy also is reportedly supporting the move, but several high profile Republicans object.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted, "Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality...appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy."

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, warned it "set an exceptionally dangerous precedent."

Senators Mitt Romney, Pat Toomey and Lisa Murkowski say they intend to certify the election results.

Meanwhile, a leaked phone call between President Trump, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and others is making headlines.

On the recording, Trump asks the Georgia official for an honest statewide election result, repeatedly claiming he won the state by hundreds of thousands of votes but only needs to prove a little under 12,000 to claim victory.

The president can be heard saying, "So, look, all I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state and flipping the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, this is, just, it's a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it. If it was a mistake, I don't know."

Raffensperger disputed the president's list of claims amounting to massive voter fraud, saying the president's "data is wrong."

Meanwhile, the 117th Congress was sworn-in over the weekend, and Nancy Pelosi was narrowly re-elected as Speaker of the House after Democrats suffered unexpected losses in 2020 Congressional elections.

The opening prayer by Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver was marked by a bit of politically correct absurdity when he closed by saying "Amen and Awoman".

For now, control of the US Senate is still up in the air with two run-off races in Georgia to be decided tomorrow. If Democrats win both, the new Senate will split 50-50.