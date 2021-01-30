Survey Shows More Fathers Are Content With Time Spent With Children During Pandemic

There's no denying the pandemic has transformed how families function together. One noteworthy change was reported in a recent study, revealing that fathers are more satisfied with the amount of time spent with their children than compared to three years earlier.

The Pew Research Center collected data from Oct. 2020 showing that 46 percent of fathers reported spending the "right amount of time" with their kids. That's a 10 percent increase from 2017.

Interestingly, 48 percent of fathers questioned last October also said they spent "too little" time with their children. But that number was reduced considerably from 63 percent in 2017.

And last year, only 5 percent of dads said they spend "too much" time with their kids - up from 1 percent in 2017.

Pew also reported that married or cohabiting men and women in opposite-sex relationships have conflicting views over who handles more household duties.

Most women, 59 percent, said they did more chores around the house than their spouse or partner. Only 6 percent of women indicated that their significant other does more chores than they do.

Nearly 34 percent of women said the household tasks and responsibilities are equally shared. The men are a bit more optimistic about that – 46 percent of them think the household responsibilities are evenly distributed, while 20 percent of men said they take on more than their partner.

As for household finances, 50 percent of men claim they do more than their wife or partner and 23 percent of men said their partner does more.

And 47 percent of women said they manage more household finances than their significant other. Only 25 percent of women said their husband or partner handled it more.

