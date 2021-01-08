This Lawmaker's Powerful Prayer Was Captured on Video Inside the Capitol as Many Braced for Violence

As glass shattered nearby and lawmakers were told to shelter in place while rioters stormed into the Capitol on Wednesday, a powerful prayer rose above the noise and the fear of that moment.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) huddled with those around her, but she clearly refused to cower, choosing to speak faith and God's power despite the terror around her.

Her plea to heaven could be heard on camera, rising above the shouting and the chaos.

"Father God you are all-powerful. We know all things work together for the good. So we trust in you right now in the name of Jesus, that you have this under control.

Right now in the name of Jesus! All things work together, all things!

PEACE! Peace in the land... Peace in this country... Peace in this world...

Lord we ask you for a healing. Right now. Right now in the name of Jesus.

Lord protect (unknown) Protect those who are trying to protect us...

Protect all of our brothers and sisters in this Congress who protect America Lord.

We just thank you. We praise you. We give you all honor and glory because you you are powerful! Above all...

We thank you right now. In this MOMENT!"

It can all be seen on video in this Instagram post by Christian author and worship leader Carlos Whittaker:

The protestors were eventually driven out of the Capitol, but the damage was done. One rioter has died after being shot by police, and one Capitol Hill Police officer has died from injuries sustained in the violence. Three others also died from related medical emergencies.

Democrats, Republicans, and recent members of the Trump administration have accused the president of inciting the crowd. He has now pledged a peaceful transition of power, but some are calling for impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

