Twitter Permanently Bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Twitter has permanently banned MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, claiming he repeatedly violated their civic integrity policy.

The social media company said they pulled the plug on his account based on new guidelines that restrict sharing misinformation.

Lindell has been a vocal backer of Donald Trump and insisted that the presidential election was rigged. It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account, but he's also been under fire from stores that have carried his MyPillow products.

The ban is the latest in a series of disciplinary actions taken by Twitter. The measure included banning President Trump after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, citing "risk of further incitement of violence."

Lindell is also facing a possible lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems because he repeated the claims made by Trump lawyers about election fraud.

Lindell said he would welcome a lawsuit from Dominion because it would give him a chance to bring claims against their voting machines into court, saying it would make it possible so that “all the evidence can come out.”

Meanwhile, the MyPillow product was recently dropped from retailers such as Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wayfair.

The vendors said their decision resulted from efforts to clear shelves and discontinue selling certain brands that were underperforming.

"I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They're dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl's, all these different places," Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative YouTube channel. "These guys, they're scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they're scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, 'You guys come back anytime you want'."

A conservative Republican, Lindell says he's considering running for the Minnesota governorship in 2022. The successful businessman has overcome addiction, found faith in the Lord, and uses his massive platform to help transform the lives of others.

