Wildfire in Southern California Fueled by Wind, High Temps Burns 715 Acres

Firefighters in the mountains of Southern California worked quickly to put out a wildfire that was fueled by strong winds and unseasonably warm weather.
The Bonita Fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. on Friday and burned 715 acres near Mountain Center, KNBC News in Los Angeles reports. Firefighters reported the fire was 20 percent contained.
#BonitaFIRE FINAL CAL FIRE UPDATE Friday, January 15, 2021 6:00 PM - ALL EVACUATION ORDERS and road closures are lifted. Fire is 715 acres and 20% contained. Transferring command to USFS for duration. PLEASE CALL 909-383-5688 for future info/updates.
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department
Southern California Edison cut power to nearly 2,600 homes within the area. More than 260 firefighters, including ground and air crews, were assigned to the wildfire.
#BonitaFire reaching hwy 74
— firevalleyphoto (@firevalleyphoto) January 15, 2021
#BonitaFire Crews working on the NW side of the Fire
— FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) January 15, 2021
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
California dealt with record-breaking wildfires last year during the summer and fall months. Over 4.2 million acres of land burned and thousands of homes were destroyed.
