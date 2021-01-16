Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Wildfire in Southern California Fueled by Wind, High Temps Burns 715 Acres

01-16-2021
Andrea Morris
Image Credit: ABC News
Image Credit: ABC News

Firefighters in the mountains of Southern California worked quickly to put out a wildfire that was fueled by strong winds and unseasonably warm weather.

The Bonita Fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. on Friday and burned 715 acres near Mountain Center, KNBC News in Los Angeles reports. Firefighters reported the fire was 20 percent contained.

Southern California Edison cut power to nearly 2,600 homes within the area. More than 260 firefighters, including ground and air crews, were assigned to the wildfire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

California dealt with record-breaking wildfires last year during the summer and fall months. Over 4.2 million acres of land burned and thousands of homes were destroyed.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories