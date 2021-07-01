Biden Visits Surfside Disaster as Safety Concerns Halt Rescue Efforts

President Joe Biden has returned to Washington after visiting Surfside, Fla., where he met with family members of the missing, and first responders in the deadly condo collapse.

The President pledged that families, first responders, and the community would have the federal government's support as long as it's needed, starting with financial help.

Biden said Washington will pick up 100% of the cost of this operation for at least the first 30 days.

"We're not going anywhere," he told local and state officials Thursday.

The President and first lady traveled to Surfside exactly one week after the condo collapse that left dozens missing and at least 18 confirmed dead.

Two more bodies were pulled from the rubble Wednesday.

"It is also with great sorrow, real pain that I have to share with you that two of these were children ages four and ten," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine said Thursday.

The children were identified as ten-year-old Lucia and four-year-old Emma. Their parents also killed in the building's collapse.

"There's going to be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even need for psychological help in the days and months that follow," Biden said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The President also met with first responders to personally thank them for their hard work over this tough week.

"What you're doing here is incredible, having to deal with the uncertainty of worrying about the families. Anyway, thank you," he told the first responders.

Search operations at the site were halted Thursday because of fears the remaining structure could fall.

"Concern assesses included six to twelve inches of movement in a large column hanging from the structure that could fall and damage support columns in the sub-terrain garage area," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky explained.

A new disturbing new video has also surfaced, reportedly captured just seven minutes before the building's collapse. The video showed water gushing into the garage below the building as well as scattering debris across the ground.

Meanwhile, officials are keeping an eye on the sky as severe weather has been forecast for the region. Officials said inclement weather would hamper, but not completely stop efforts at the site.