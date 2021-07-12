'Bless Your Pastor': The Need is Great, and You Can Help More Than Just Financially

The pandemic is just one more issue constantly putting pressure on American pastors. A recent Barna research survey shows 29 percent of the pastors polled thought about quitting in the past year.

The work of pastors can go unnoticed -- even in their own churches.

"All right, we are off!" exclaims Mary Ellen Kluth, seated behind the wheel of an RV.

She and her husband, Brian, are crisscrossing the country on a mission to encourage people to show their pastors how much they appreciate their hard work and dedication. It’s all part of the National Bless Your Pastor movement.

"Most pastors are serving in a smaller congregation, and often they cannot pay the pastor very well," shared Brian, the spokesperson of Bless Your Pastor. "Most pastors in America make under $50,000 a year."

"The majority of them receive no benefits, no health care, no retirement, no employee benefits," he continued. "And yet they're working 50 to 70 hours a week. Sometimes their spouse adds another 20 to 30 hours a week."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

A once-in-a-century pandemic and the resulting shut-downs added to the workload, including the stress that went along with it.

"They had to do more than they've ever done to try to serve their people," Brian told CBN News. "And then also every decision that was made this last year and a half, somebody wasn't happy."

"So you got more criticism than ever, so pastors really needed the love and the support and care," he added.

"They are sometimes forgotten about all the work and everything that they do, so this is our chance to get the word out and have people and communities love on their pastors," shared Mary Ellen.

By the time Brian and Mary Ellen finish the National Bless Your Pastor Tour, they will have traveled six to seven months and made stops in more than 100 cities.

"It's time to show that appreciation and share God's love with them in very practical and tangible ways, and we help people do that with our 50 Ways list," Brian explained.

The list features 50 creative ways to bless your pastor and church staff from giving them a gift card to lending a helping hand.

"What are you good at? What skills do you have? I say if you're a barber, cut their hair," Brian suggested. "If you're a mechanic, help fix their car. If you're a gardener, go plant some flowers at their house."

And don’t forget the power of a financial blessing. Brian also encourages congregations to take up a special appreciation offering for the pastor and staff or give them a year-end bonus.

In addition, he hopes churches will honor them publicly. Pastor Marc Stephenson of First United Brethren Church in Pennsylvania and his family reaped the generosity of the Bless Your Pastor movement.

"The mental strain, and emotional and spiritual strain that comes along with ministry, and sometimes being the tip of the spear when people are disgruntled in life and dealing with their traumatic struggles, it can be very defeating," he told CBN News. "And so to have a church come and surround their pastor, I would say adds years and years to vital ministry."