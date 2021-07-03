Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Now 24, Firefighter's 7-year-old Daughter Among Victims

More sad news was reported from the site of the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, Florida after search-and-rescue teams found the body of a Miami firefighter's 7-year-old daughter.

According to WPLG-News, rescuers found the girl Thursday night and brought the child to her father, who was at the scene searching for survivors.

"We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse," Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said.

The grieving father used his jacket to cover up her body, then placed an American flag on the stretcher as first responders helped carry the child away from the collapse site.

In a statement, Zahralban urged reporters to respect the privacy of the firefighter's family and members of the fire department during this difficult time.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Friday that those working at the site are continuing to face complex challenges.

"It goes without saying that every night since this last Wednesday has been immensely difficult for everybody," Cava explained. "But last night was uniquely different, it was truly different and more difficult for our first responders."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the girl's death during a briefing Friday, saying that "these are tough things" right now.

"Obviously we focus on the families and rightfully so, but our folks have gone through a lot that are out there," the governor said.

And during a Saturday morning briefing, Cava said two more victims were pulled from the incident site Friday night.

"The number of confirmed victims now stands at 24," she said. "The numbers are fluid and will continue to change."

