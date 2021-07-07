Promise Keepers Works to Reach 80,000 Men in 'Authentic Encounter with Jesus' at Cowboys' Stadium

Promise Keepers, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to helping men grow in their Christian faith, is gearing up for its 2021 men's conference at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from July 16 - 17.

Founded in 1990 by former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney, Promise Keepers (PK) is a movement that encourages men to be Christ-like leaders for their church and community.

The two-day event held at the home field of the Dallas Cowboys will feature a special panel of prominent speakers including Pastor AR Bernard; Jonathan Evans, chaplain for Dallas Cowboys; and Nick Vujicic, founder of Life Without Limbs; plus, many more.

Christian music artists Tauren Wells and Cody Carnes are also scheduled to perform at the July event.

"Promise Keepers is more than an organization; it is a movement in the hearts of men, turning them back to God in humility and repentance and toward each other in authentic relationships across generational, denominational, and racial divides," said PK Chairman Ken Harrison. "Likewise, the stadium event is not just a program, but rather a platform for equipping men to function as ambassadors of reconciliation and service as a result of an authentic encounter with Jesus."

For those who are unable to attend in person, the event will be simulcast around the globe. It will be available via real-time audio translation with closed captions in multiple languages. The conference's simulcast will be available to homes, small groups, churches, military bases, and colleges.

The event aims to bring a positive message that will inspire transformation and empower men so they can return home equipped to lead their families, communities, and country.

On another positive note for conference attendees, AT&T Stadium officials have lifted all COVID-19 seating restrictions for the event.

"We here at Promise Keepers, and the staff at AT&T, are prepared to seat 80,000 men," the organization's website reads.

PK's 2021 Men's Conference is scheduled for Friday, July 16, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For more information about the event, click here.

