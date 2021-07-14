Most Working Americans Agree on One Big COVID Vaccine Requirement: Poll

While Americans are split down the middle on a great deal of issues regarding vaccination against COVID-19, most working U.S. adults have found common ground on one particular requirement.

More than half of employed adults — 52% — “oppose employers requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can remain at or return to work,” according to a new Politico/Harvard survey.

Among those who are not employed, though, 65% say they favor employers requiring staffers to be vaccinated against the virus.

Fifty-three percent of survey respondents overall favor employers establishing vaccine requirements, while 46% oppose such measures.

An overwhelming majority of respondents — 67% — oppose requiring customers at stores or businesses to show proof of vaccination before entering. By contrast, 32% support such requirements.

Americans are reportedly more decided on vaccination in education.

Sixty-three percent of survey participants favor “requiring all public-school teachers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can remain at or return to work.” And 50% favor “requiring public-school students aged 12 or older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can attend school in person.”

Survey respondents felt similarly about requirements in higher education.

Fifty-six percent of respondents favor “colleges and universities requiring their students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can remain at or return to campus.” Along party lines, 75% of Democrats favor such requirements while only 51% of Republicans favor the same.

Lawmakers in several states — including Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Texas, South Dakota, Arkansas, and South Carolina — have, to varying degrees, put in place measures to block vaccine requirements or so-called “passports.”

States like California, Hawaii, New York, and Oregon — all of which are led by Democrats — have put digital systems in place to support vaccine “passport” programs.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said over the weekend he would like to see more vaccine mandates at the state and local level.

“I have been of this opinion — and I remain of that opinion — that I do believe, at the local level, there should be more mandates,” he said during an interview Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “There really should be. We’re talking about a life-and-death situation. We have lost 600,000 Americans already, and we’re still losing more people.”