Independence Day is a time to give thanks and celebrate our American freedoms, to thank God that we live in a country founded on biblical principles that have made the USA one of the freest countries in all of human history. It's been an imperfect experiment to be sure, marred by injustices and conflict, but the trajectory toward life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is hard to ignore.

Yet some on the left decided to use their freedom of speech to focus solely on the negatives of the past, bashing the very country that gives them the freedom to do that. Of course, here in America, it's their right to do so.

From Hollywood, people like actress Alyssa Milano decided to trash the USA, pointing only to the injustices and not to the principles that have given us so much progress:

And exercising the freedom of the press, the liberal New York Times decided to blast away at the American flag, saying it's now become a tainted representation of politics, and anyone who flies the flag is suspected of being on the fringe.

The Times tweeted, "Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person's political affiliation in a deeply divided nation."

And after a summer of rage and violence in 2020 led to the toppling of statues of American leaders like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it looks like the Statue of Liberty is the next target. The Washington Post decided it's the perfect time to label the Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom for the whole world, as a "symbol of hypocrisy."

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley took to Twitter to point out, "While the New York Times ran a piece this weekend on the divisiveness of the American flag and the Washington Post ran a story on how the Statue of Liberty is now a sign of hypocrisy, there are many who still view this country as the greatest hope for freedom in the world..."

Mr. Turley is right, and here's the proof. While leftists in Hollywood and the news media were spewing their hatred and condemnation for America, a group of strangers in a Walmart sent a much different message.

Here's the video that's been going viral, showing shoppers in Haslet, Texas bursting into song, boldly singing America's National Anthem in the middle of the store. Watch it, and feel free to sing along... this IS a FREE country after all: