Top Trending 'Prophetic Intercession' Prayer Group Sees Miracles and Wonders on New Clubhouse App

Dr. Francina Norman of Francina Norman Ministries is spearheading what many are calling a prophetic explosion in the new Clubhouse app.

The Orlando pastor affectionately known as Prophetess Francina says God told her to open a room in January when she was still new to the Clubhouse community. She had no idea that He was positioning her to pioneer a digital revival, unlike anything the church has ever seen.

Norman says, "Who would have thought that souls being saved, bodies being healed, demons being cast out, and supporting the missions field could happen in an app for people all over the world."

She is most proud of the relationships that have been formed amongst those who join daily. Clubhouse is an invitation-only audio chat app that launched over a year ago. Many ministries are just now discovering its potential for community building and digital evangelism. However, Norman's team, which consists of over 15 moderators from seven states and two countries, has grown their following from zero to over 9.5k in less than six months.

Her room is called "Prophetic Intercession" and she gathers upwards to 700 people daily at 6 am -EST for Bible teaching, spiritual warfare training, and intense intercessory prayer. The moderators participate in discussions about the daily topic and share their experiences. Individuals are also called from the audience to testify about God's goodness.

Clubhouse lets users start or listen into conversations on a whole host of topics, ranging from sports and parenting to religion and more. But Norman says her mandate is to use the tool to gather and equip kingdom-minded believers from a plethora of denominations who understand that in this season the Church can no longer operate in factions. She says, "With that happening, we're experiencing what God's kingdom looks like."

What makes Clubhouse different from other social media platforms is that it's live and in real-time. Guest moderator Apostle Kimberly Daniels, author of Pray Out Loud and founder of KDMI says miracles, signs, and wonders are taking place as they engage people about faith. Apostle Kim shares, "There is no distance in the spirit. God delivers where He wants to deliver. The saints are taking over the spiritual airways."

Perhaps what's most impressive is the number of souls that are being saved on a daily basis. Norman said, "We started having altar calls…so far we've seen over 500 people get saved or rededicate their lives to Christ. So, we've formed a network. Once they get saved, I have a ministerial team that will follow up and pray with them as well as provide watch care resources such as assigning them to a local church. So, it's causing churches to grow, ministries to grow," Norman explained.

CBN sat in on Norman's room for one week and was quite impressed not only by the cross-cultural and cross-generational makeup of her contributing ministry leaders and intercessors but also by the excellent organizational structure within her multi-faceted community.

Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt, of Inglewood, CA met Norman within the app, serves as her administrator, and on any given day is responsible for arranging follow-up calls with new converts, assigning prayer partners to new members (which they call "battle buddies"), organizing parallel events on multiple digital platforms, scheduling speaking appearances for Norman, and handling additional administrative duties.

"I have no words for how this opportunity has been a blessing. Serving alongside Prophetess Francina has been life-changing. Although I handle all of the administrative duties, Prophetess Francina still holds me accountable by participating with the moderators. I call this a double honor to be underneath a powerful woman of God who is pushing me into my purpose," Witt said.

It's a tall order for most local churches, let alone a community that consists of members from over 500 churches. Yet, the former K-12 administrator and wedding, event, and travel planner by trade attributes her success to the following three tips that can be employed by any online ministry.

1. Create a system that allows for capturing the contact information of those who participate in your online ministry, i.e. Google form. Follow-up with your audience and be virtually hands-on. We have a system in place for those who get saved and/or rededicate their lives to Christ.

2. Find ways to engage your audience. Have a strong social media presence. Give your audience just enough to have them promote your online ministry.

3. Respond to your audience. With online ministries, you are flooded with a large number of requests for prayer, financial assistance and so much more. You have to have a team in place to make those calls and follow up with the audience participants. They expect to hear from us. Hearing from us is part of ministry.

A testament to how Norman's community has mobilized with excellence was their recent fundraising initiative that resulted in $180,000 being raised in 10 days with the partnership of multiple rooms, including a room led by Apostle John Eckhardt, and several others.

Furthermore, Norman's Clubhouse community raised additional funds to send 10 followers to South Africa this August to see the projects they are underwriting. Norman's followers have paid for flights, room, and board, and will be providing spending money for the attendees.

Veteran missionary Dr. Patricia Bailey says in her 43 years of ministry, in 147 countries, she's "never seen anything like this." She has never seen this type of collaboration and camaraderie in the body of Christ towards any missions initiative. She's excited to partner with Norman to host one mission that extends over six weeks with nearly 100+ people of color who are Clubhouse members traveling to South Africa.

To join Dr. Francina Norman's Clubhouse community:

1. Download the Clubhouse app.

2. Follow her Clubhouse Room

Learn more about Francina Norman ministries

1. Follow her on Facebook

2. Follow Dr. Francina Norman on Instagram

3. At her website: http://www.francinanormanministries.org

And for more information, contact her administrator, Dr. La Shawn, at 310.867.0109

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***