Wildfires Wreak Havoc Across a Dozen Western States, More Than 900,000 Acres Burned

07-13-2021
Andrea Morris
Firefighters pass a burning home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Thousands of firefighters continue to battle dozens of wildfires that have burned more than 900,000 acres in 12 western states.

The National Interagency Fire Center says more than 14,200 wildland firefighters and support personnel are working to control 67 large fires. Idaho, Arizona, Montana, and California account for a large majority of the incidents. 

Among the other states reporting active fires were Wyoming, Washington, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah.

Fires broke out in the West as Americans face a second bout of dangerously high temperatures and the threat of thunderstorms and lightning. 

The Beckwourth Complex, two lightning-ignited blazes and the largest wildfire burning in California, has scorched more than 91,200 acres. Fire officials said it was 26 percent contained by Monday evening.

California Incident Management Operations Chief Jake Cagle said there are extreme fire conditions and the "probability of ignition" is likely with the slightest fuel source like an ember or match.

"That's the kind of extreme weather conditions we're dealing with," Cagle said Monday. "And it's still early. This is stuff that we expect in August, for the past five, six, seven years - now we're seeing it earlier in July."

The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon was blazing across more than 200,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. 

After doubling in size at least twice over the weekend, its growth began to slow down on Sunday, giving firefighters more time to gain control, said Rich Saalsaa, spokesman for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

"It's allowed firefighters to build more lines and go on the offensive," Saalsaa said.

In Arizona, two firefighters were killed in a plane crash while conducting aerial surveillance over the Cedar Basin Fire near Prescott National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

Excessive heat warnings remain in place through Tuesday evening for much of the West, according to the National Weather Service. 

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) extended the state's drought emergency, which includes 50 out of 58 counties, and asked everyone to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15 percent.

