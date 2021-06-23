Anonymous Customer Leaves $16,000 Tip at New Hampshire Restaurant, Commends Staff for Hard Work

The waitstaff at a New Hampshire restaurant wasn't surprised when a customer ordered lunch on June 12, but the $16,000 tip he left gave them was quite a shock.

WMUR-TV reported that a customer came into the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry and racked up a $37 tab after ordering a couple of chili dogs, fried pickle chips, and some drinks.

The staff didn't notice the huge tip at first but it quickly got their attention.

"It was on the credit card statement, they put it down next to the register and he said three times, 'Don't spend it all in one place.' That's what made her flip it over and look, and she's like, 'Oh my God, are you serious?' And he said, 'I want you to have it, you guys work hard," said owner Mike Zarella.

Zarella thought it was a mistake, but the bar manager talked to the customer and he insisted that it was intentional. The patron also wished to remain anonymous.

The restaurant took a hard hit during the pandemic and adjusted by offering take-out and outdoor dining.

The crew members planned to share the kind gesture with their fellow employees.

"The back of the house works really hard, the kitchen, they're giving them a big tip out of that, which is very generous of them to do," Zarella said.

