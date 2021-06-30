As Oakland Defunds Police, City's 'Violence Prevention Chief' Faces Armed Robbers Right Outside City Hall

An attempted armed robbery took place Monday outside Oakland, California's city hall while a television crew interviewed the city's director of "violence prevention".

Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention Chief Guillermo Cespedes found himself stuck in the middle of the crime in what critics are calling an "ironic" twist of the "defund the police" movement.

The hold-up took place just hours after Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong condemned a move by the city that defunds law enforcement, slashing the department's budget by $18 million and redirecting the funds to "violence prevention", according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

While the news crew was filming the interview with Cespedes, two armed suspects tried to steal their camera. A fight broke out, but an armed private security guard managed to seize the robbers' gun and they fled the scene.

No one was injured during the attack, but police warned residents that the suspects are still at large.

"Please be advised that the suspects are still outstanding," police said. "We encourage everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings and report all crimes. Please stay safe."

Much of the city's police fund will be reallocated to community violence prevention programs. So far this year, Oakland has recorded 65 homicides - nearly twice as many as this time last year.



During a recent interview with ABC News, Chief Armstrong blamed the spiking violence on easy access to firearms.

"It's clear that violence is an epidemic in this community," Chief Armstrong said. "It's clear that people have too easily access to firearms and they're overly willing to use them."

Chief Armstrong spoke with @GMA about the surge in violent crime. https://t.co/bBecfVtm6o via @GMA — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 29, 2021

