California Adds Five More States to Its 'Banned Travel List', Demanding a Transgender Agenda in Girls' Sports

The rise of trans athletes in women's and girls' sports is making headlines once again as a result of new action by the state of California.

The Golden State has added five more states to the list of places it has banned from state-funded travel because of laws it says discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances.

The five states added to the list have passed laws or introduced bills this year that prevent transgender athletes or biological boys and men from being on sports teams for females.

The Golden State may find itself snubbing more states soon as more than 30 states have passed or filed similar legislation to protect the rights of biological females in women's sports.

As CBN News reported earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) kicked off Pride month by signing into law a bill to protect female athletes from competing against biological males.

"I can tell you this in Florida," the governor said. "Girls are going to play girls' sports and boys are going to play boys' sports. That's what we're doing."

The new law — the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" — mandates athletes can participate only on the sports teams that correlate with their biological birth sex, according to WCTV.

When asked by a reporter about his decision to sign the bill on June 1, which marks the first day of Pride Month, a four-week recognition of the LGBT community, DeSantis said it's "not a message to anything other than we're gonna protect fairness in women's sports."

"We believe that it's important to have integrity in the competition and we think it's important that they're able to compete on a level playing field," he said to applause. "You've seen what's happened when you don't have that."

LGBTQ advocates say the data doesn't support that. "There is negligible difference when a trans girls and trans women go through the proper medical process," said trans activist Charlotte Clymber.

But a number of high school girls who competed in track and field in Connecticut filed a lawsuit after their races were being won by transgender athletes.

And research published in December by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that — even after taking hormones for two years to suppress their testosterone levels — transgender females, who were born as biological males, retained a 12% advantage in running, a 10% advantage in push-ups, and a 6% advantage in sit-ups. The authors of the study even noted that those numbers could be an underestimation "because trans women will have a higher power output than cis women when performing an equivalent number of push-ups." The scientists ultimately concluded the current International Olympic Committee guidelines, put in place in 2015, would give transgender women an "unfair competitive advantage" over biological women.

The Olympic rules in place now allow transgender women to compete against biological women as long as their testosterone levels remain below 10 nanomoles per liter, which is a great deal higher than the average range of 0.12 to 1.79 nanomoles per liter for biological women.

As CBN News reported last week, former NFL star Brett Favre has also entered the fight for fairness in women's sports. The Hall of Fame quarterback doesn't think New Zealand trans athlete Laurel Hubbard should be allowed to compete against women in next month's Olympic Games being held in Tokyo.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Hall of Fame quarterback said, "It's a man competing as a woman. That's unfair. It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it. But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."

"If I was a true female — I can't believe I'm saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself," Favre said, according to a report from Fox News.