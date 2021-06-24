Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani's License to Practice Law in New York

An appeals court has suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York, ruling that he made false statements while trying to get courts to intervene in the disputes over the 2020 presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee fought to have Giuliani's license suspended. The committee claimed that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public, and lawmakers as he argued that the presidential election was stolen through fraud.

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the court wrote. "False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

The ruling, signed Thursday, would prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

The case isn't over yet, though. Giuliani will be allowed to fight the suspension and call witnesses as part of his challenge.

After hearing about the ruling, Giuliani said it was based on hearsay and was so biased that it “could have been written by the Democratic National Committee.”

“This is happening to shut me up," he added. "They want Giuliani quiet.”

Giuliani was the lead attorney for President Trump after the 2020 election. He held a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Biden, saying the Trump team would challenge what he called a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

Years ago, Giuliani was the mayor of New York City and was hailed for his fortitude while leading residents through the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack. Before that, he had served as a U.S. attorney in Manhattan.