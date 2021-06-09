Is Joe Biden the 'Master of Disaster' on Foreign Policy?

With Joe Biden set to leave on his first overseas trip, critics say his administration's foreign policy has hurt America's allies and encouraged America's enemies.

Biden entered the White House set to ride a post-COVID economic boom and correct what Democrats considered Donald Trump's reckless foreign policy.

Months later, Biden has been dubbed the "master of disaster," taking America back to the dark days of Jimmy Carter.

High gasoline prices and inflation have returned at home, but critics say far more dangerous is the perception among our enemies abroad that America is weak again.

North Korea "greeted" the new administration by firing missiles into the Sea of Japan in March. The White House response was basically, "don't do that again."

That same month China mocked and humiliated the US delegation at a summit held on U.S. soil.

The White House has indicated it will reopen talks with Tehran over the Iran Nuclear Deal, which experts say increases the chances of a future war between Iran and Israel.

And it resumed hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid to the Palestinians one month before Hamas attacked Israel.

"Every one of those rockets might as well have Joe Biden's name written on the side of it," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Fox News's Sean Hannity. "Because it is his weakness, his appeasement, his moral relativism, and ambiguity, his lack of backbone to stand up and stand with Israel that is causing this war in the Middle East."

"It's not a coincidence, I don't believe, that all of a sudden Hamas attacks Israel because they realized that the United States is going to be weak and probably try and undermine what Israel is trying to do to defend itself, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Fox Business.

Frank Gaffney was an Undersecretary of Defense in the Reagan administration, which had to rebuild America's foreign policy after the disastrous Jimmy Carter era.

Gaffney describes Biden's foreign policy "as basically Barack Obama's on steroids. I mean, think about this. A little over a hundred days ago, Israel was in a totally different position than it is now, and that's a hundred percent because of the Biden foreign policy mistakes."

Biden is also allowing the completion of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline while canceling America's Keystone pipeline.

But the biggest fallout from White House policy is right on our southern border, and record numbers of illegal immigrants.

One poll shows academics approve of Biden's foreign policy.

But old hands like Gaffney say they've seen these kinds of policies in action before, and it doesn't end well.